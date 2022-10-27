West Michigan got lucky this past weekend when we saw temperatures in the low to mid-70s. There was absolutely no way I could stay indoors all weekend so I decided to take a little day trip to South Haven. Having lived out of state for the last seven years I couldn't even tell you the last time I visited that area. I was surprised to see what had changed-- and what hadn't!

The main thing I noticed was the blossoming street art scene downtown. I had no idea! Did you? If you're bummed about ArtPrize officially calling it quits after 13 years, never fear! The art scene is alive and well in South Haven.

Grow Your Own Sculpture

Over the last several years the streets of South Haven have been flooded with new sculpture installations as part of the South Haven Center for the Arts' "Grow Your Own Sculpture" program, where local artists are invited to create a piece of art which,

...conveys in its own unique way the natural landscape that defines South Haven and the Southwest Michigan coast as interpreted by these artists

In recent years the City of South Haven has put more effort into both bringing art to the downtown area and supporting local artists in the process. Take for example the city's recent mural bike rack project.

And their efforts haven't gone unnoticed! From utility boxes to murals to sculptures, there was art around practically every corner. Some of my favorites include the Project Pathway mural on the side of the Michigan Theatre.

A joint effort between artists Kayla Ridley and Kathy Kreager, the mural is a salute to the graduating class of 2020 with 125 bird sculptures representing each member of the senior class. Of the mural Project Pathway's club marketing chair Taleah Lowe told WWMT,

It will illustrate the tree of life that represents the family, schools and community from which we grew into adults who will take flight and continue that spirit on our own paths

The next time you visit South Haven don't just head straight to the beach, make sure you take in all downtown has to offer-- including the art!

