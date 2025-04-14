Many Indiana residents plan to celebrate Easter with family and friends, and several retailers will also close their doors to observe the holiday. So, what stores are open for business on Easter Sunday in the Hoosier state?

What Stores Are Open On Easter Sunday In Indiana?

While online shopping has become one the most convenient ways to buy items needed before a holiday, it's not always convenient when we need a last-minute gift or meal item. Most department and grocery stores in Indiana are open for our convenience 7 days a week, including holidays. However, more companies will close their doors for an important reason: to allow employees to enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

Many major retailers have changed their policies to close their doors for holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas to ensure employees can enjoy those days with their families. And more are deciding to close their doors for Easter, even though it's not a federal holiday.

Target is one of several big box brands that will observe the Easter holiday and close all Indiana locations. Aldi will also be closed for the holiday, and bulk retailers such as Sam's Club and Costco will close their doors for 24 hours. If you’re on the road or need something small, gas stations and convenience stores such as Speedway and Circle K are your best bet.

Check the list below to see which stores are open in Indiana or have limited hours on Easter Sunday this year.

