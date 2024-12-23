Many Indiana residents prepare for the big day and shop ahead of time, but there always seems to be one item we forget and need to grab on Christmas day. So which stores will be open to get a last-minute item on Christmas Day in the Hoosier state?

What Stores Are Open On Christmas Day In Indiana?

Most department and grocery stores in Indiana are open for our convenience 7 days a week. However, many major retailers, including Target and Walmart, have committed to closing on holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. These same retailers also close early on December 24th, so if you plan to stock up before the big day it's best to check with your local stores for their business hours on Christmas Eve. Fortunately, some businesses will remain open for those last-minute needs on Christmas Day.

While you may not be able to get everything on your shopping list, there are a few places where you'll be able to find items you may need:

7-Eleven (Most stores are open 24/7 (including on Christmas), but some locations’ hours can vary)

CVS (locations are set to be open at normal hours, but may vary)

Walgreens (Most Walgreens stores will have adjusted 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Day hours. All 24-hour locations will remain open. You can double-check local hours here.)

If you’re on the road or need something small, gas stations such as Speedway and Circle K are your best bet.

