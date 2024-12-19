South Bend, Indiana: Little Caesars Employees Take Down Robber

A man attempted to rob an Indiana Little Caesars but didn't make it out of the parking lot until the police arrived.

Monday night a 9-1-1 call was made which led police to the Little Caesars restaurant in a plaza on Edison Road in South Bend, Indiana. When the police arrived they found the 32-year suspect being held down in the parking lot by a few of the restaurant's employees.

That suspect was soon booked according to the South Bend Police Department on Facebook,

Through an investigation, the suspect, 32-year-old Jordan Sanders, was arrested and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail. He was ultimately found not to be armed.

You can see the full statement from the South Bend Police Department along with the suspect's mugshot below.

All persons are presumed innocent until/unless convicted in a court of law.

Indiana has had its share of strange robberies recently. There was the burial burglar who stole from funerals and somehow got busted at a Build-a-Bear in Bloomington. Tap here for that crazy story. One of my personal favorites is the guy that busted for allegedly stealing from the same South Bend Walmart 3 times in one day. Tap here for that story.

READ MORE: Ohio McDonald's Employees Brutally Beatdown a Customer

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office charged the 32-year-old suspect with Robbery on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the case is still under investigation.

