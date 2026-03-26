Scammers are getting more sophisticated with their tactics for stealing money and personal information. And officials are warning Indiana residents that tolls and ticket scams are heating up for Indiana drivers.

Indiana Drivers Warned Text And Toll Scams Wipe Out Bank Accounts

According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, hundreds of residents have received a “sternly worded text warning” that often will direct you to a link to pay up and could wipe out your bank account. Here's what to know to avoid these highly believable scams:

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Scammers pose as representatives of Indiana courts. In the message, the scammers include a case number and a judge’s name, telling the recipient they have a hearing scheduled. Options include appealing or paying the fees online. Some of the messages even include QR codes that customers can scan with their phones. The Indiana Attorney General's office says don't fall for it:

“Don’t fall for these schemes,” said Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita in the notice. “Ignore these texts. Just delete them.”The text looks authentic. It features official-sounding language and an image of Indiana’s state seal. The problem is that the texts come from impostors perpetrating a phishing scam.”

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office offered the following tips to avoid scams:

Do not click any links in unsolicited emails or text messages.

click any links in unsolicited emails or text messages. Do not provide personal information, such as your driver’s license number or Social Security number.

provide personal information, such as your driver’s license number or Social Security number. Do not share any card or account information

share any card or account information Report the unwanted text messages as junk on the app you use and block the phone number or email address.

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