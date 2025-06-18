Many Michigan residents keep frozen chicken products on hand for a quick and easy meal choice. However, Michigan residents are being warned to check their freezers for popular chicken products that major retailers in the state have recalled.

Stores In Michigan Recall Chicken Products After Multiple Deaths

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), chicken products have been recalled in Michigan and the U.S. as public health officials investigate a deadly Listeria outbreak. 17 people have become ill, three reported deaths, and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak across 13 states. The recall affects the following products:

FreshRealm has recalled the following ready-to-eat products sold at Kroger and Walmart retail locations:

32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

The products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” printed on the side of the packaging.

