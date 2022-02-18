Remember This? Battle Creek Pizza Delivered to Home 450 Miles Away

Sometimes, especially when things feel a bit overwhelming and negative, it's nice to look back and remember the really heart-touching stories we've heard over the years.

In 2018, a man from Battle Creek made headlines for his act of kindness. That act? Driving nearly 500 miles round trip to deliver a pizza.

Steve's Pizza is a well-known establishment in the Battle Creek area. They've been open for several years and they're often voted as a favorite in the area:

However, just under four years ago, they gained national attention thanks to an act of kindness performed by a manager of Steve's Pizza, Dalton Shaffer. That national attention was sparked by a very heartfelt Facebook post from a woman named Julie Morgan.

Her post, which you can read in its entirety here, talks about how Julie and her husband, Rich, lived in Battle Creek earlier in their life. Times were tough but, Steve's Pizza was a comfort that was enjoyed every payday. She went on to say that, even years later and after moving to Indianapolis, they had yet to find a pizza as delicious as Steve's Pizza.

Her post continues with,

Rich and I recently planned a weekend getaway to Michigan to celebrate my birthday. We talked about seeing the leaves and the lakeshore, but that was secondary to our planned visit to Steve's. Instead, I took Rich to the ER where he landed in ICU for five days, and where we learned the news that his valiant cancer battle was coming to an end.

In an effort to do something kind, Julie's father reached out to Steve's Pizza and simply asked for a text or a card. Something that would be a nice gesture but wouldn't require a lot of effort.

Instead, Dalton Shaffer, the one who answered the phone, immediately asked, "What kind of pizza do you guys like," and implied that he would deliver it. Julie's father made sure to make it clear that they were over 3 hours away from Battle Creek. Shaffer didn't seem to care. He insisted on hand delivering their favorite pizza.

To give you a visual reference, this is (approximately) the distance that Shaffer drove in one night:

Via Google Maps

Without hesitation, Shaffer hopped in his car after closing down Steve's Pizza, drove the 225 miles to Indianapolis, and delivered two specialty pizzas at 2:30 in the morning.

When offered a hotel room that would be completely paid for, Shaffer refused instead opting to get back on the road because he had a shift later that day.

Julie ended her post by writing,

I am beyond overwhelmed and humbled by this act of genuine kindness. Dalton brought our family so much joy - and the best pizza in the world - at a really difficult time. While "thank you" hardly seems adequate - from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Dalton from Steve's Pizza in Battle Creek, MI for making your epic middle of the night pizza delivery!

For anyone who has been by the side of someone suffering from a terminal illness, you know that the slightest comfort can make the biggest difference. While Dalton Shaffer's deed wasn't necessarily an easy one in terms of time, it certainly will be something that Julie Morgan and her family will remember for the rest of their lives.

You can see the original news coverage of this incredible act of kindness below:

By the way, Steve's Pizza doesn't offer delivery. Which makes Shaffer's actions even more incredible. In an interview with the Battle Creek Enquirer, Jeremy Shaffer, the owner of Steve's Pizza and Dalton's uncle, revealed that this entire thing wasn't spoken about. He said,

I was pretty impressed with the kid. It didn’t surprise me a bit that he did that, but I was a little surprised he didn’t tell me. He totally kept it a secret.

Absolutely incredible and inspiring.

While Steve's Pizza doesn't seem to have an official website, you can follow them and find their information on Facebook.

