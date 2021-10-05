What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan 2021?

October is National Pizza Month. Nominate your favorite place to grab a slice in Southwest Michigan.

We're celebrating National Pizza Month by searching for the best pizza joints in our area. For the sake of this poll we are accepting nominations for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Cass, Branch and Allegan counties.

Nominations end Monday, October 11th at 11:59 PM. Voting runs from October 12th-October 25th. What local pizza place will walk away with bragging rights? We'll find out Tuesday, October 26th. But for now, we need your nominations below.

Only one nomination per restaurant is necessary. Multiple nominations will not count as votes. Only nominations that include the restaurant name and city will be included in the poll for voting.

We usually do this pizza poll every October. However, we were forced to cancel the pizza poll for 2020 due to a situation out of our control. Here's what the top 5 looked like when we took your votes in 2019.

#5. Jaspare's - Kalamazoo, Lawton, Vicksburg and Portage

#4. Chicago Style Pizza - Portage

#3. Steve's Pizza - Battle Creek

#2. CD's Pizza - Hopkins

#1. Erbelli's - Kalamazoo and Portage