Carriage Horses Return as Spring Arrives on Mackinac Island

We're just getting our first signs that spring has reached Michigan's Mackinac Island.

Even though it may not quite feel like spring yet as crews continue to clear roads, restore power, and cleanup the damage left behind from March's catastrophic ice storm there is still hope yet. This is a good sign!

Each year beginning in April up to 600 draft horses are transported from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to the famously automobile-free island as they are one of the town's main modes of transportation. Now that the ice and snow are finally starting to melt the great migration is underway.

What Do the Horses Do?

Much like bicycles these draft horses are key for day-to-day operations on the island. In addition to collecting mail, delivering goods and packages, and essentially hauling anything that can't be carried on a bike, the horses act as a taxi service to guests, tourist groups, and even residents during the busy months.

The horses typically work 6-8 hour days as carriage horses or 2-6 hours as saddle horses. Hey, residents on the island need to get those Amazon packages somehow, right?

What Happens in Winter?

Typically 16-18 horses remain on the island after the busy summer tourist season has finished, but most go back to the mainland for the winter. Believe it or not, it's actually easier to move the horses back to the mainland rather than constantly braving the choppy wintery waters of the Great Lakes to transport feed and other essentials to the island, so most of the horses return to the Pickford, Michigan area during the off-season months.

This is why it's a good sign when you see horses start to arrive by the ferry load; it means the busy tourist season is about to begin! Hopefully the new ferry owner, Hoffman Family of Companies, can keep up with demand this year.

According to My UP ferries will begin regular service to the island starting Friday April 25, 2025.

