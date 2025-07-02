While the spongy moth outbreak continues to decline across the state the invasive leaf-eating, tree-killing pests still remain throughout Southwest Michigan. Here's what to look for:

Formerly known as the "Gypsy Moth" today these invasive insects are called the "Spongy Moth".

Get our free mobile app

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) these nuisance critters can strip trees of their bark, drop frass (caterpillar poop-- gross!), and in general make your time in the great outdoors way less enjoyable.

The good news is: the outbreak in Michigan is declining! So, what's the bad news?

Unfortunately, Southwest Michigan is a hotbed for spongy moth caterpillars who continue to remain in our neck of the woods.

Integrated pest management experts at Michigan State University claim the spongy moth feeds on over 300 varieties of trees adding,

They feed on leaves of oaks and other preferred host trees including aspen, apple, basswood, birch, crabapple, willow and many other types of trees in early and mid-summer, usually from mid- or late May until early July.

Read More: 2nd Measles Outbreak Hits Michigan

Read More: 2nd Measles Outbreak Hits Michigan

How to Protect Your Trees:

While local municipalities like Walker, Michigan use a bacterial spray to combat Spongy Moth larvae specifically, it's common to see homeowners across Michigan use the old "duct tape around the tree" trick. The experts at MSU recommend you inspect your trees for eggs:

Search for spongy moth egg masses on trees, firewood and outdoor furniture. Scrape egg masses into a bucket or similar container filled with soapy water, or burn or bury the egg masses. Don’t leave the eggs or bits of egg mass on the ground – those eggs can often hatch the following spring.

9 Most Dangerous Insects In Michigan Experts warn residents to beware of dangerous insects now invading Michigan and to take precautions to protect themselves. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson