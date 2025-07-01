Second Measles Outbreak Confirmed In Michigan

There are hundreds if not thousands of viruses that we must keep ourselves, families, and other loved ones safe from and this can be a daunting task as it's not always under our control. There are vaccines, supplements, vitamins, and home remedies that can fight these diseases, but preventive measures are always encouraged. Unfortunately, everyone doesn't use preventive measures, and this can lead to outbreaks.

Everyone has the right to believe in whatever they want to believe in and live their life according to their beliefs. Sometimes, the beliefs and actions of one or a few people can cause damage to many more people. We see this occur often with the decision to go unvaccinated or refuse to use preventative measures and how this affects the people around them.

Measles is one of the few diseases that Americans have been able to subside for the most part, but within the last year, things have taken a turn. Michigan is one of the many states that has confirmed multiple cases of Measles within the last calendar year and have already had two outbreaks in 2025. There must be at least 3 confirmed cases in an area to consider it an outbreak.

Mlive says this about the Measles and the recent outbreaks:

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000. There have been 1,227 confirmed measles cases this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Wednesday June 25th.

How Many Measles Cases Have Been Confirmed In Michigan?

Health officials in Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan confirmed an outbreak of three cases Tuesday. The state declared an earlier outbreak of four cases in Montcalm County, near Grand Rapids in western Michigan, over June 2. The state has had 16 cases total in 2025.

Most often these outbreaks are sourced back to someone contracting the disease while overseas. The CDC says cases contracted from outside the US nearly double domestic cases and that most of them were unvaccinated Americans returning home. The vaccine is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

They are encouraging anyone who was vaccinated prior to 1968 to be vaccinated again as they "killed" virus may be ineffective now. Herd immunity has helped keep the measles at bay but as vaccination rates drop, this could become a concern again. There is no specific treatment for measles but there are ways to alleviate symptoms for comfort.

These are the measles symptoms to be on the lookout for:

respiratory tract issues

high fever

runny nose

cough

red, watery eyes

rash