Greek food has become one of America's favorite cuisines thanks to its fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and classic dishes like gyros, souvlaki, and spanakopita. And now, one Michigan spot is among the best Greek restaurants in the country.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Greek Restaurants

Cheapism recently rounded up the best Greek restaurants in America, highlighting one standout restaurant from each state. The list celebrates restaurants known for serving authentic Greek dishes, welcoming guests with traditional recipes, fresh ingredients, and an atmosphere that keeps people coming back. Michigan earned a spot on the list thanks to one longtime favorite in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood.

Get our free mobile app

Cheapism says Pegasus Taverna has become a favorite among locals and visitors:

"Located in Detroit’s famous Greektown neighborhood, Pegasus Taverna remains one of the area’s most recognizable restaurants. The lively atmosphere and traditional menu have helped make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike."

One thing that makes Pegasus Taverna stand out is the experience. Along with serving classic Greek favorites, the restaurant is known for its flaming saganaki, a dish of sizzling cheese that's lit on the fire tableside before servers shout "Opa!" It's one of Greektown's most popular traditions and something many first-time visitors look forward to.

Whether you're craving a gyro, a full Greek meal, or want to experience the famous flaming cheese for yourself, Pegasus Taverna is worth adding to your list the next time you're in Detroit and see why it's earned a spot among America's best Greek restaurants.

20+ Michigan Restaurants Locals Recommend To Out-Of-State Visitors (2026) Michigan is a big place with multiple peninsulas, all with incredible restaurants from lakeshore to lakeshore and everywhere in between. If you're visiting, you can't afford to waste time eating bad food - that's why these 20+ restaurants recommended by locals are guaranteed to satisfy your taste buds.

List made based on this post. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill