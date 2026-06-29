Many Michigan residents reach for their favorite brand of potato chips when they're craving a salty snack. However, residents are urged to check their snack stash as a recall of a variety of chips has now been upgraded.

Potato Chips Recalled In Michigan Upgraded To Highest Risk Level

A recall of certain Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips has been upgraded to the FDA's most serious risk level due to possible Salmonella contamination. The chips were initially recalled in May by Utz Quality Foods. The Food and Drug Administration has now classified it as a Class I recall. This means there is a reasonable probability that consuming the product could cause serious health problems or death.

The recall was issued because a seasoning containing dry milk powder may be contaminated with Salmonella. The dry milk powder was sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier. Utz said the affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella before use, but the company recalled the chips as a precaution.

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The recalled products include:

1.5oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2.5oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

8oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2oz Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

1.5oz Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)

2oz Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip

2.5oz Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

8oz Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

2oz Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Consumers who have the recalled chips should not eat them. They should either throw them away or contact Utz Customer Care at 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, for refund information.

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