This week, temperatures in Southwest Michigan are expected to soar, with Kalamazoo County hitting near 100 degrees.
It will be a hot week in Southwest Michigan; however, the heat will be far more intense in Kalamazoo County with temperatures reaching near 100 for a couple of days in a row, according to the National Weather Service.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Sunday, June 28th, 2026, through Friday, July 3rd, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service
Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67.
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 93.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 96.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 97.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 97.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 73.
- Friday: Morning thunderstorms. High 91.
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Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67.
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 92.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 94.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 95.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 95.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.
- Friday: Scattered Thunderstorms. High 91.
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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62.
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 92.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 75.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 86.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 88.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 88.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 71.
- Friday: Morning Thunderstorms. High 83.
The Wild World Records Held By Michiganders
Technically speaking, you can get a world record for just about anything, and as it turns out, there are quite a few people in Grand Rapids who have set world records that are impressive in their own right - some in scale, some in talent, some in curiosity.
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill
The Ultimate List of New West Michigan Restaurants in 2026
Looking for new restaurants to try in West Michigan in 2026?
From Grand Rapids to Holland, Cascade, Grandville, and East Grand Rapids, a variety of restaurants have opened so far this year, and this gallery keeps track of them all.
You’ll find fresh sandwiches, Caribbean and Indian cuisine, Cajun and seafood boils, late-night bites, comfort food, pizza, and more.
Whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast, a family-friendly dinner, a salad bar, or a late-night snack, there is something new for every taste. This gallery will be updated throughout the year as more restaurants open, so check back often to see what is new and worth trying!
Gallery Credit: Janna