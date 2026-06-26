This week, temperatures in Southwest Michigan are expected to soar, with Kalamazoo County hitting near 100 degrees.

It will be a hot week in Southwest Michigan; however, the heat will be far more intense in Kalamazoo County with temperatures reaching near 100 for a couple of days in a row, according to the National Weather Service.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Sunday, June 28th, 2026, through Friday, July 3rd, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67. Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 93.

Mostly sunny skies. High 93. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.

Mostly clear skies. Low 73. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 96.

Mostly sunny skies. High 96. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.

Mostly clear skies. Low 74. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 97.

Mostly sunny skies. High 97. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.

Mostly clear skies. Low 73. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 97.

Mostly sunny skies. High 97. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 73.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 73. Friday: Morning thunderstorms. High 91.

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Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67. Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 92.

Mostly sunny skies. High 92. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.

Mostly clear skies. Low 72. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 94.

Mostly sunny skies. High 94. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.

Mostly clear skies. Low 72. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 95.

Mostly sunny skies. High 95. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.

Mostly clear skies. Low 72. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 95.

Mostly sunny skies. High 95. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.

Mostly clear skies. Low 72. Friday: Scattered Thunderstorms. High 91.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.

Mostly sunny skies. High 77. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62. Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 92.

Mostly sunny skies. High 92. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 75.

Mostly clear skies. Low 75. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 86.

Mostly sunny skies. High 86. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.

Mostly clear skies. Low 74. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 88.

Mostly sunny skies. High 88. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.

Mostly clear skies. Low 73. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 88.

Mostly sunny skies. High 88. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 71.

Mostly clear skies. Low 71. Friday: Morning Thunderstorms. High 83.

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