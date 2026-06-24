Nothing says summer in Southwest Michigan quite like a trip to your favorite ice cream shop. Whether you're loyal to a neighborhood classic, a hidden gem, or the place with the biggest scoops in town, we want to know where you go when it's time for a frozen treat. Nominate your favorite ice cream shop in Southwest Michigan below, and we'll compile the most popular picks into our reader-voted contest to crown the area's favorite ice cream destination!

Southwest Michigan's Favorite Ice Cream Shop Poll Rules

Nominations Period: Nominations are open now until 6 AM on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026. (Only one nomination per ice cream shop is necessary as nominations do not count as votes.)

Nominations are open now until 6 AM on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026.

Voting Period : Voting runs from Tuesday, June 30th, through 5 AM on Friday, July 10th.

: Voting runs from Tuesday, June 30th, through 5 AM on Friday, July 10th.

Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.

One vote per person/per day.

Coverage Area: "Southwest Michigan," for the sake of this poll, will include the following counties only: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St Joseph, and Van Buren

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I'm a softy for ice cream. I can't wait to see which local shops land in the top 5.

While we patiently, or impatiently, await the voting period to begin for the most delicious poll we've ever done, let's take a look a bit North of the Kalamazoo area to see what sweet treats they have to offer.

20 + Grand Rapids Ice Cream Stands to Visit in 2026 Looking to grab an ice cream cone, slush, flurry, shake, sundae or other tasty treat at your favorite local stand?

From Byron Center, to Grandville, Wyoming, and beyond—check out all these Grand Rapids area favorites. See their specialties and when they open up this year. Gallery Credit: Janna