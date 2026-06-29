Kalamazoo Residents Can Find Relief at These Cooling Centers
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for the majority of West Michigan taking effect Monday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. until Thursday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. With heat indices expected to near 105 degrees, residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, and check-in on neighbors.
These Kalamazoo Cooling Centers Offer Relief From Oppressive Heat
Kalamazoo-Area Cooling Centers & Hydration Stations to Know About:
The risk of severe heat-related illness increases as temperatures rise, especially among older adults and other vulnerable populations. And don't forget about your pets! This week is definitely not the time to being starting any outdoor projects or even tackle any simpler tasks such as mowing the lawn.
I’d also suggest thinking twice before heading out for that afternoon run. If you do exercise outdoors, consider moving it to the early morning or evening hours when temperatures are cooler!
When extreme heat hits, the Kalamazoo community bands together to keep residents safe and cool. Like Kalamazoo's Metro Transit, who is offering free transportation to our local cooling centers and shelter (listed below).
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness adding, "Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment."
Know the signs and symptoms to look for:
- Confusion, slurred speech, altered mental state
- Loss of consciousness or coma
- Hot, dry skin or excessive sweating
- Seizures
- Abnormally high body temperature
Kalamazoo-Area Cooling Centers and Hydration Stations
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