Michiganders will face dangerous heat this week as soaring temperatures, high humidity and even dust from the Sahara Desert move into the Midwest. Here are tips to help keep you, your family and your furry family members safe during Michigan's dangerous heat wave.

West Michigan Pets Face Dangerous Heat This Week

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Michigan Pet Owners Urged To Watch for Heatstroke

Reports claim some areas of Southwest Michigan could experience a heat index near 106 degrees this week, likely the hottest summer in our area on record since 2012. It's important to keep not only yourself, your loved ones, and especially our more vulnerable populations hydrated and cool throughout the next week.

However, our pets can't always tell us when they're overheating or in distress. Do you know the warning signs of heat-related illness in your pets?

Taking just a few simple precautions can help keep your furry family members safe during Michigan's heat wave, such as avoiding hot pavement and sidewalks, limiting your pets time outdoors, and offering frequent water breaks.

Cornell's Experts with College of Veterinary Medicine urge pet owners to follow these guidelines to keep your pet cool and comfortable during extreme temperatures:

Limit activity to the cooler times of the day

Provide access to shady areas

Avoid strenuous exercise

Never leave your dog in a car unattended

If your pet experiences heavy panting, drooling, whining, or exhibits a reluctance to play, they may be in trouble. Bring your pet to a cool, shaded area immediately and provide plenty of water.

If your dog continues to excessively pant and drool, or they begin to have difficulty breathing, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures or collapse, then they should be taken to a veterinary hospital immediately — these are signs of heatstroke which is a life-threatening medical emergency. -- Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center

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