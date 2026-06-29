We are experiencing the hottest week of the year in Southwest Michigan. Here's what you should expect and how to stay safe.

Some areas of Southwest Michigan will experience a heat index of 106 degrees this week. The heat and humidity could be very dangerous. If you spend time outside or inside with no AC, you are at risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Please keep water with you at all times and stay hydrated. If you want to help others, keep a cooler of water in your vehicle to help less fortunate people on the street.

Get more info on how to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion from the CDC by tapping here.

This week will likely be the hottest in Southwest Michigan since 2012. Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, June 29th, 2026, through Sunday, July 5th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Extreme Heat Warning in effect from Monday, June 29th, 02:00 PM until Thursday, July 2nd, 08:00 PM.

Monday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 92 with a heat index high of 102.

Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 92 with a heat index high of 102. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.

Mostly clear skies. Low 74. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 94 with a heat index high of 106.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 94 with a heat index high of 106. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.

Mostly clear skies. Low 73. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 95.

Mostly sunny skies. High 95. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.

Mostly clear skies. Low 73. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 95.

Mostly sunny skies. High 95. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 71.

Mostly clear skies. Low 71. Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 91.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 91. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69. Independence Day: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 88.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 88. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 66.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 66. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Extreme Heat Warning in effect from Monday, June 29th, 02:00 PM until Thursday, July 2nd, 08:00 PM.

Monday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 94 with a heat index high of 103.

Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 94 with a heat index high of 103. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.

Mostly clear skies. Low 74. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 95 with a heat index high of 105.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 95 with a heat index high of 105. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.

Mostly clear skies. Low 74. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 97.

Mostly sunny skies. High 97. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.

Mostly clear skies. Low 74. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 97.

Mostly sunny skies. High 97. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.

Mostly clear skies. Low 72. Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 92.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69. Independence Day: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 89.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies with a chance of showers. Low 67.

Mostly clear skies with a chance of showers. Low 67. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Extreme Heat Warning in effect from Monday, June 29th, 02:00 PM until Thursday, July 2nd, 08:00 PM.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 92 with a heat index high of 101.

Mostly sunny skies. High 92 with a heat index high of 101. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 76.

Mostly clear skies. Low 76. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 92 with a heat index high of 100.

Mostly sunny skies. High 92 with a heat index high of 100. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 74.

Mostly clear skies. Low 74. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 93.

Mostly sunny skies. High 93. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 75.

Mostly clear skies. Low 75. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 93.

Mostly sunny skies. High 93. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71. Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69. Independence Day: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

Mostly sunny skies. High 81. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 68.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 68. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 81.

Severe Weather Topples Tree Into Grand Rapids DJ's House Severe weather rolled through West Michigan on Wednesday, June 10. The wind was so powerful that it snapped this big tree in half, landing on Grand Rapids morning show host Big Joe's home, fence, and backyard. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh