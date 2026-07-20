A total solar eclipse is set to take place in August, but how much of this exciting astronomical event will be visible here in Michigan? If you're hoping it's anything like the 2024 total solar eclipse-- prepare to be let down.

Michigan Residents May Barely Notice Next Month's Solar Eclipse

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According to NASA, a total solar eclipse will sweep across portions of the globe on Wednesday August 12. While areas near Greenland, Iceland, and Spain get the better part of the show,

Many other places in the Northern Hemisphere will experience a partial solar eclipse that day, including parts of the northern U.S. (from Alaska to North Carolina), most of Canada, much of Europe, and northwestern Africa. -- NASA

Here in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press states we can only expect about 3% of the sun to be covered during the eclipse, which lasts from about 1:00 to 1:35 p.m. in our neck of the woods, depending on your exact location.

It will appear as if the sun had a bite taken out of it. However, to see the partial solar eclipse, viewers will need a special pair of eclipse glasses to avoid permanently damaging their eyes by looking at the sun. -- Detroit Free Press

I was living in Missouri during the 2017 total solar eclipse where we had 96% totality. I thought How bright can that 4% be? and as it turns out-- VERY. Honestly, it looked like any other day. So, that being said, I don't expect to even notice anything out of the ordinary on August 12. I may even forget about the eclipse entirely!

Learn more about what to expect during next month's eclipse here.

Sun's Out, Shades On: A Look Back at Eclipses Through the Ages The United States is set to witness a historic total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Before you put on your safety glasses to look up, let's look back at the eclipses of the past. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy