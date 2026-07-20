Michigan's wild weather isn't letting up. Following several weeks of extreme heat and then hazardous wildfire smoke, farmers are now warning that soaring temperatures could shorten this year's blueberry season and put added stress on one of our state's signature crops.

Michigan Blueberry Lovers Should Pick Sooner Rather Than Later

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In a report by Alina Hauter at Fox17, Michigan's recent heatwave is forcing local farmers to adjust their harvest schedule at an accelerated pace as warmer temperatures speed up the ripening process. As a result, growers are encouraging residents and families planning a U-pick outing to visit sooner rather than later while the season is still at its peak.

Bowerman’s Blueberry Farm in Holland says high temperatures are accelerating the ripening process and forcing operational changes as workers try to protect both the crop and employees from extreme conditions. -- Alina Hauter, Fox17

According to the Michigan Ag Council, Michigan is one of America’s largest producing blueberry states, producing an average yield of 5,100 lb/acre. Typically in season each July through September, there are over 20 different varieties of blueberries grown in Michigan.

Most of Michigan’s commercial blueberry production is located in southwest Michigan where sandy glacial soils and high-water tables result in excellent blueberry soils.

Did You Know? Blueberries and cranberries belong to the same plant genus, Vaccinium, which is why some Michigan blueberry farms also grow cranberries, such as DeGrandchamp Farms in South Haven.

Again, if you're planning to pack up the kiddos and head to your local u-pick farm, you better do it sooner rather than later-- and pack plenty of sunscreen!

8 Tips For U-Pick Blueberry Season in Michigan Blueberry season in The Mitten lasts from July through September. Here's how to get the most out of your u-pick experience! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Discover 20 + U-Pick Fruit Farms Near Grand Rapids Nothing says Michigan summer quite like spending a morning filling a bucket with fresh-picked fruit.

Strawberry season starts things off in June, with cherries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and peaches following in July.

As summer winds down, pears, apples, and pumpkins take over. Here's where to find some of the best U-pick farms near Grand Rapids!

Keep in mind, fruit availability depends on weather and crop conditions, so it's always a good idea to check the farm's website or social media for current picking conditions and hours. Gallery Credit: Janna