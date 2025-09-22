Grab your umbrella, folks! This week’s weather in Southwest Michigan is looking a bit moody with showers and thunderstorms on the horizon.

Today is the first day of Fall. Fall officially begins at 2:19 PM, Monday, September 22nd, 2025.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, September 22nd, 2025, through Friday, September 26th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms after 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 76.

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms after 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 76. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms expected overnight. Low 58.

Showers and thunderstorms expected overnight. Low 58. Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 2 pm, changing to thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 78.

A slight chance of showers before 2 pm, changing to thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 78. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58.

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58. Wednesday: Cloudy skies with rain showers. High 73.

Cloudy skies with rain showers. High 73. Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57

Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57 Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 72.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 72. Thursday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 53.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 53. Friday: Showers expected after 2 pm. High 74.

Showers expected after 2 pm. High 74. Friday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 51.

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms after 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 77.

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms after 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 77. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms expected overnight. Low 59.

Showers and thunderstorms expected overnight. Low 59. Tuesday: Patchy fog in the morning with a chance of showers before 2 pm, changing to thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 77.

Patchy fog in the morning with a chance of showers before 2 pm, changing to thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 77. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58.

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58. Wednesday: Cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. High 72.

Cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. High 72. Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57

Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57 Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 71.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 71. Thursday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 53.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 53. Friday: Showers expected after 2 pm. High 73.

Showers expected after 2 pm. High 73. Friday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 51.

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms after 2 PM. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 76.

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms after 2 PM. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High 76. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms expected overnight. Low 60.

Showers and thunderstorms expected overnight. Low 60. Tuesday: Rain showers changing to thunderstorms after 11 AM. High 74.

Rain showers changing to thunderstorms after 11 AM. High 74. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58.

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58. Wednesday: Rain showers and thunderstorms. High 71.

Rain showers and thunderstorms. High 71. Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57

Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57 Thursday: Chance of rain showers. High 69.

Chance of rain showers. High 69. Thursday Night: Chance of showers. Low 55.

Chance of showers. Low 55. Friday: Sunny. High 71.

Sunny. High 71. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 54.

