As we wrap up October, get ready for a taste of late-fall weather—sunshine to kick things off, but rain is just around the corner.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, October 27th, 2025, through Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: ��Mostly sunny skies. High 56.

��Mostly sunny skies. High 56. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 34.

Mostly clear skies. Low 34. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 57.

Mostly sunny skies. High 57. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 36.

Mostly clear skies. Low 36. Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 55.

Chance of rain showers. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 55. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers . Low 36.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers Low 36. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 51.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 51. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 37. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 50.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 50. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 37. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 51.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 51. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 34.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 34. Sunday: A chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 51.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 56.

Mostly sunny skies. High 56. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 35.

Mostly clear skies. Low 35. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 56.

Mostly sunny skies. High 56. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 36.

Mostly clear skies. Low 36. Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 55.

Chance of rain showers. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 55. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers . Low 36.

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers Low 36. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 51.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 51. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 37. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 50.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 50. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 37. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with rain showers. High 49.

Partly sunny skies with rain showers. High 49. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 34.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 34. Sunday: A chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 50.

Read More: Annual Halloween Forest Returns To Milham Park In Kalamazoo

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 58.

Mostly sunny skies. High 58. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 37.

Mostly clear skies. Low 37. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 59.

Mostly sunny skies. High 59. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low 39.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low 39. Wednesday: Chance of rain showers after 2 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 56.

Chance of rain showers after 2 PM. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 56. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers . Low 39.

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers Low 39. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with rain showers. High 54.

Partly sunny skies with rain showers. High 54. Thursday Night: Showers likely before 2 AM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 41.

Showers likely before 2 AM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 41. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 52.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 52. Friday Night: Showers are likely before 2 AM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 40.

Showers are likely before 2 AM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 40. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 51.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 51. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39. Sunday: A chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 53.

