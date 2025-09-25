Sunny Skies And Warm Temps Are On The Way This Weekend
This weekend in Southwest Michigan is shaping up to be a real treat for sun lovers. Get ready for those clear skies and warm temps!
Yes! We've earned this gorgeous weekend weather. After last weekend's nonstop rain, we have a beautiful forecast on tap.
Before you make your weekend plans, scroll down to see the full Southwest Michigan weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, September 26th, 2025, through Sunday, September 28th, 2025. Below you'll find the weekend outlook for the following counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren.
Calhoun County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Patchy fog in the morning. Then, sunny skies. High 77.
- Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.
- Saturday: Sunny skies. High 79.
- Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 52.
- Sunday: Sunny skies. High 82.
- Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 52.
(Source: National Weather Service)
Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Patchy dense fog in the morning. Then, sunny skies. High 76.
- Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.
- Saturday: Sunny skies. High 79.
- Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.
- Sunday: Sunny skies. High 81.
- Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.
(Source: National Weather Service)
Van Buren County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Sunny skies. High 73.
- Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 56.
- Saturday: Sunny skies. High 75.
- Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.
- Sunday: Sunny skies. High 76.
- Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.
(Source: National Weather Service)
Speaking of the weather. Have you ever wondered...?
