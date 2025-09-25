This weekend in Southwest Michigan is shaping up to be a real treat for sun lovers. Get ready for those clear skies and warm temps!

Yes! We've earned this gorgeous weekend weather. After last weekend's nonstop rain, we have a beautiful forecast on tap.

Before you make your weekend plans, scroll down to see the full Southwest Michigan weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, September 26th, 2025, through Sunday, September 28th, 2025. Below you'll find the weekend outlook for the following counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren.

Calhoun County Weekend Forecast

The Google Street View loading...

Friday: Patchy fog in the morning. Then, sunny skies. High 77.

Patchy fog in the morning. Then, sunny skies. High 77. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.

Clear skies. Low 53. Saturday: Sunny skies. High 79.

Sunny skies. High 79. Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 52.

Clear skies. Low 52. Sunday: Sunny skies. High 82.

Sunny skies. High 82. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 52.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Friday: Patchy dense fog in the morning. Then, sunny skies. High 76.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Then, sunny skies. High 76. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.

Clear skies. Low 53. Saturday: Sunny skies. High 79.

Sunny skies. High 79. Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.

Clear skies. Low 53. Sunday: Sunny skies. High 81.

Sunny skies. High 81. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.

(Source: National Weather Service)

READ MORE: Kalamazoo AMBUCS Gives People With Disabilities New Life Experiences

READ MORE: Kalamazoo AMBUCS Gives People With Disabilities New Life Experiences

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Decatur, Michigan Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall - TSM loading...

Friday: Sunny skies. High 73.

Sunny skies. High 73. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 56.

Clear skies. Low 56. Saturday: Sunny skies. High 75.

Sunny skies. High 75. Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.

Clear skies. Low 55. Sunday: Sunny skies. High 76.

Sunny skies. High 76. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Speaking of the weather. Have you ever wondered...?

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Get our free mobile app