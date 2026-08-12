I’ve seen his familiar face and witty advice pop up on my For You Page more times than I can count, but did you know one of TikTok’s favorite docs is a Kalamazoo College alum? Because we sure didn’t!

Why Viral Doctor Anthony Youn Is Returning to Kalamazoo College

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Kalamazoo College Alum Anthony Youn to Deliver Convocation

According to the press release from K College, the "nationally recognized plastic surgeon, author, podcaster and TV show host" will deliver the convocation keynote address on September 9 to kick off the new school year with an exciting start.

Youn, a 1994 K graduate, has been named one of the top plastic surgeons in the U.S. by Newsweek, Harper’s Bazaar, U.S. News & World Report, Town & Country Magazine, Marie Claire and others...Throughout his career, Youn has conducted scientific research on topics including laser treatments, reconstructive trauma surgery and HIV medications. -- Kalamazoo College

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from K College, Youn earned his Doctor of Medicine from Michigan State University and went on to train in Grand Rapids before completing an aesthetic plastic surgery fellowship in Beverly Hills. He eventually returned to Michigan, where he now operates a private practice in the Detroit area.

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Adds K College,

Convocation marks the start of the academic year and formally welcomes the matriculating class of 2030 into the Kalamazoo College community. All students, families, faculty and staff are invited to attend in person or through a livestream.

I know when I see a video from Doctor Youn make its way across my feed it's either going to be informative, sassy, or better yet, both! We're glad to be able to claim him among Kalamazoo's own.

Eight Michigan Billionaires Half of the 8 most wealthy Michiganders are from West Michigan.