When was the last time you dined at a Sam's Joint restaurant? At their peak the family-owned chain boasted nine locations across Michigan, but today only a handful of buildings remain.

While I miss the food and atmosphere, if I'm being completely honest, it's the ranch dressing I think about most.

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Now, This Iconic Property (and Its Secrets) Could Be All Yours:

Sam's Joint, Plainwell - Google Maps Sam's Joint Plainwell 2026

Long before it became Sam's Joint, the building served as an inn during Michigan's horse-and-buggy days. Its history is closely tied to nearby "Cookieville," which sat along the busy Kalamazoo-Grand Rapids stagecoach route.

According to local historians Calvin Cutler White bought the section of land in 1833 and built what was known as the "Red Brick House" eventually becoming known as the Red Brick Inn and then the Red Brick Tavern.

Multiple sources claim the establishment was also a stop on the Underground Railroad, which only adds another layer of mystery to a building already surrounded by countless reports of paranormal activity.

In a recent Facebook post, Mark E. De Lavern with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services shared news that the iconic property is officially on the market for $350,000:

Zoned commercial. Amazing business opportunity or your very own 5 acre Historical Estate...Known as the Red Brick Inn/Sam's Joint. On the inside, gutted and ready for your imagination to do what your heart desires. Come take a look and start that business that you've been desiring to do.

Remember the interior during the Sam's Joint era with all the taxidermy and tchotchkes on the wall? Yeah, well, it looks nothing like that now.

Check out the full property listing (including photos) here.

⬇️ Haunted Michigan: Take A Look Into The Haunted Felt Mansion ⬇️ The Felt Mansion, located near Holland, Michigan, is a historic estate shrouded in mystery and haunted tales. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh

Locals Say These Eateries Have the Best Ranch in Kalamazoo Whether its pizza, apps, or a (gasp!) salad, you'll want to drown your food in ranch at any of these local Kalamazoo area eateries. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon