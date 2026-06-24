You never know who you'll spot in Michigan next! Well, there's actually a pretty good chance you'll catch John C. Reilly hanging around West Michigan. The actor known for Step Brothers, Chicago, and Wreck it Ralph reportedly has a home in the area, and has been spotted everywhere from Pentwater, to Muskegon, to Rothbury.

Now, Michigan Fans Can See John C. Reilly On Stage in Grand Rapids This Fall:

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If he's not on stage performing at national bluegrass and folk festivals, he's popping into the commentator's booth during Detroit Tigers baseball game, but anytime John C. Reilly's face pops up in my feed I'm truly tickled. He's almost become an honorary ambassador for the state of Michigan.

Just announced by Grand Rapids' The Pyramid Scheme, John C. Reilly will bring his acclaimed stage show Mister Romantic to the historic Fountain Street Church this fall.

John C. Reilly’s acclaimed vaudeville project Mister Romantic has emerged as one of his most personal and celebrated recent works. The intimate stage show has earned widespread praise for its sincerity, humor, and emotional depth...Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am!

Intrigued? So are we!

The all-ages show will take place on Saturday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. and feature classics from the Great American Songbook as, "reimagined by Reilly and his Grammy-winning band."

And what a setting for the show! The historic Fountain Street Church, which is still an active parish, has hosted such notable acts as B.B. King and even U2 reportedly performed there in 1981. Comedian Taylor Tomlinson filmed her Netflix stand-up special "Prodigal Daughter" there in 2025.

Celebrities You're Likely To See In Michigan This Summer These celebs just can't get enough of the Great Lakes State! Have you ever had a famous encounter in Michigan? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon