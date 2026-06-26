A few recently recalled products could pose serious safety risks if you have them at home.

Check Your Home: 3 Dangerous Products Just Recalled In Michigan

Here are three products Michigan consumers should check for right away:

Treatlife Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors

Treatlife Technology is recalling about 20 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors that may fail to alert consumers to a fire, posing a risk of serious injury or death from smoke inhalation or burns. The alarms are battery-operated and have a colored light and a test button. The recalled alarms were sold on Amazon.com from November 2025 to April 2026 for around $40. Consumers should contact Treatlife Technology at recall@treatlife.com for a full refund.

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Montessori Busy Board Toys

Small Fish of China is recalling Montessori Busy Board Toys because the products violate federal toy safety standards. The busy board toys have a magnet that may detach. If swallowed, the high-powered magnets can attract each other or metal objects in the digestive tract, causing perforations, twisting, or blockages that can lead to blood poisoning and death.

The toys feature a wooden base with six multi-colored removable activity panels, including a flipping mirror, an abacus, a finger spinner, a spinning gear, a rain marker, and a bead maze. Model number 2512JX02 appears on labels on the back of the retail packaging.

The recalled products were sold on Amazon.com for about $16 from March 2026 through May 2026. Consumers should immediately stop using the affected busy boards and take them away from children. Small Fish is offering a full refund to consumers who contact them at smallfishrecall@163.com.

Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits

Southern Telecom is recalling Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits because the power cord can overheat and short-circuit, posing fire, burn, and electrical shock hazards.

This recall covers about 14,700 waxing kits with model numbers LOMB2003PK and LOMB2004PK printed on a label on the bottom of the wax warmer. The kits include a handheld wax warmer, a wax cartridge, wax strips, a power cord, and a user’s manual—the product packaging and the white-and-pink warmer feature the Lomi logo. The affected products were sold at Ross and Burlington retail stores nationwide. The wax warmers were available from February 2025 through December 2025 for about $13. Anyone who purchased the recalled waxing kits should immediately stop using them. Southern Telecom is offering consumers a full refund if they contact them at 888-959-0944 or support@customersupport123.com

The company has received two reports of the warmer power cord overheating. No injuries were reported.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray