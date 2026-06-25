The S.S. Badger Is Bringing Back A Magical Summer Voyage

Did you know the nation’s only coal-fired steamship still in operation has been sailing out of Michigan for more than 70 years? The historic S.S. Badger connects Ludington, Michigan to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and this summer travelers can once again experience the legendary Lake Michigan crossing in a totally different light:

at night .

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According to Detroit's WXYZ, the S.S. Badger has added special overnight sailings through September 1, 2026:

The ship will leave Ludington at 8:45 p.m. ET and arrive at 11:45 p.m. CT in Wisconsin. It will then depart Manitowoc at 1:30 a.m. CT and arrive back in Ludington at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Definitely don't get your time zones mixed up! You don't want to get left behind in America's DairyLand. And, if you're someone who fears open bodies of water, the dark-- or both-- perhaps this cross-lake voyage isn't for you.

However, I'm someone who loves stargazing (and therefore hates light pollution) and I have to admit I'm curious to know what the stars look like from the middle of Lake Michigan.

The trip lasts about 4 hours, so that's 4 hour of good quality stargazing while you're aboard the S.S. Badger. According to WXYZ the S.S. Badger is currently running a special 20% discount on overnight cruise tickets.

The ferry transports everything from passengers and cars to bicycles, motorcycles, RVs, campers, sprinter vans, and more. Passenger fares start at $89 one-way for adults during the summer, while children ages 5 and up start at $44 one-way. There is a separate $102 charge (one-way) for vehicles. There's also free first come, first served parking at both the Ludington and Manitowoc docks.

Find out more on the S.S. Badger and 2026 fares here.

These Are the Incredible and Underrated Beaches of Lake Michigan's Southern Coast When Lake Michigan beach towns are mentioned, the cities of Michigan's west coast are often thought of. St. Joseph, South Haven, Holland and Grand Haven. A region that gets less notice is Lake Michigan's southern shore. Here are the lowkey great beaches of the southernmost reaches of Lake Michigan.