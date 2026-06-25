If you take medication for high blood pressure, you'll want to pay attention to this latest recall. The FDA has announced that thousands of bottles of a blood pressure medication have been pulled from shelves, and patients in Indiana could be affected.

Indiana Recall Alert: FDA Recalls Blood Pressure Medication

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a specific lot of chloralidone tablets, which are commonly used to treat high blood pressure, is being recalled. According to the agency, the medication failed to meet certain dissolution requirements, meaning the tablets may not dissolve properly in the body. Because of that, the medication could be less effective than intended or may contain an incorrect dosage.

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Chlorthalidone is crucial for controlling hypertension in many patients. According to the Mayo Clinic, the drug works by causing you to pee more often. Less water in your body lowers your blood pressure. Chlorthalidone is also used to reduce edema and excess fluid in the tissues of patients with heart, liver, and kidney disease.

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The pills were manufactured by Inventia Healthcare Limited of India and distributed by Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc. of East Brunswick, New Jersey. Over 11,000 bottles have been recalled, and the batch includes both the 100- and 1,000-count bottles of 25-milligram chlorthalidone tablets.

If you have a 100-tablet bottle, look on the label for the code number 64980-599-01 and the batch number RISA24001.

Check a 1,000-tablet bottle for the code number 64980-599-10 and the batch number RISB24002.

Additionally, all of the recalled products have a printed expiration date of "04/2027" on the bottle.

Your pharmacist can advise you about how to get a refund and/or recommend a replacement medication. Your doctor may want to see you to make sure you aren’t experiencing any adverse effects if you haven’t been receiving the full dosage of your meds.

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