If you're always searching for a great Italian restaurant, one Michigan favorite has just earned national recognition.

This Italian Restaurant In Michigan Is One Of The Best In America

Cheapism recently named some of America's favorite Italian restaurants, and one Michigan spot made the list. Known for its homemade pasta and old-school Italian dishes, the restaurant has been serving customers for more than 50 years.

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"In Detroit, Michigan, Giovanni’s highlights classic dishes such as veal parmigiana, specialty pastas, and seafood variations, making it one of the best Italian restaurants. Add to that a warm, homey atmosphere, and it’s win-win. TripAdvisor user Kerrdo indicated: “I can only say that the place is one of the best and I have visited Italian restaurants in Italy. The Angel Hair Pasta Alfredo is, without doubt, something I would travel to taste again. The service was outstanding too”.

The restaurant's famous lasagna was even featured on the Travel Channel's Food Paradise, helping introduce Giovanni's to diners outside of Michigan. Decades after opening, the restaurant continues to receive national recognition for its classic Italian dishes.

Giovanni's also holds the title of 'best-fried calamari' and rave reviews of the house special Filetto alla Giovanni — grilled petite filet mignon with a potato and leek torte, asparagus, and topped with “Giovanni’s zip sauce.”

Giovanni's has also welcomed several celebrity guests over the years, adding to its reputation as one of Detroit's longtime dining destinations. Its combination of classic recipes and decades of history continues to draw diners from across Michigan.