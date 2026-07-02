The best way to kick off your holiday weekend is brunch! Even better if it's boozy, in my opinion. Especially with this heat wave we're experiencing in Southwest Michigan currently, you'll want to stay out of the kitchen and leave the cooking to someone else!

Brunch Spots Open in Southwest Michigan This 4th of July:

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Holiday Weekend Brunch Guide for Southwest Michigan Diners

Whether you're meeting friends for brunch before a day at Lake Michigan, fueling up before the parade, or recovering after Friday's fireworks, plenty of local restaurants are serving up all your favorites, everything from classic pancakes to chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos-- and of course signature brunch cocktails.

With the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday this year, it can be hard to know which restaurants are serving brunch and which are closing for the holiday. A quick Google search doesn't always turn up the most accurate or up-to-date information, especially when holiday hours change at the last minute.

That's why we've rounded up Southwest Michigan restaurants planning to serve brunch, and this comes straight from the source, local area Facebook dining group, Kalamazoo Menu.

Where to Enjoy Brunch This 4th of July in Southwest Michigan: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon