This week, winter shows its true colors, cloudy skies, and a dance between rain and snow in our local counties.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, December 15th, 2025, through Sunday, December 21st, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 18 with wind chills as low as negative 5.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 18 with wind chills as low as negative 5. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16. Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High 33.

Partly sunny skies. High 33. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 38.

Partly sunny skies. High 38. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight . Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight Low 27. Thursday: Rain showers. High 44.

Rain showers. High 44. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 16. Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 26.

Mostly cloudy. High 26. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy. Low 18. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 39.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 39. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 39.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 19 with wind chills as low as negative 5.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 19 with wind chills as low as negative 5. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16. Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High 34.

Partly sunny skies. High 34. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 38.

Partly sunny skies. High 38. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight . Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight Low 27. Thursday: Rain showers. High 43.

Rain showers. High 43. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 16. Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 27.

Mostly cloudy. High 27. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy. Low 18. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 39.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 39. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 32.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 28 with wind chills as low as negative 5.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 28 with wind chills as low as negative 5. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18. Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High 38.

Partly sunny skies. High 38. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 30.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 30. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 40.

Mostly sunny skies. High 40. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight . Low 30.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight Low 30. Thursday: Rain showers changing to snow showers. High 44.

Rain showers changing to snow showers. High 44. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow showers. Low 19.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow showers. Low 19. Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 29.

Mostly cloudy. High 29. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy. Low 20. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 41.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 41. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 34.

