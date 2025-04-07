Catch the buzz on Maria Banasky, our standout student-athlete this week, showcasing talent and tenacity in volleyball and beyond.

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan is proud to partner with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft each week to highlight a local student-athlete who is killing the game both on and off the court or field.

We spotlight Southwest Michigan student athletes who go above and beyond in many different sports, such as volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, powerlifting, golf, and others. This week, we honor homeschooled volleyball player Maria Banasky.

Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Maria Banasky Photo Courtesy of Next Level Sports Center loading...

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week : Maria Banasky

: Maria Banasky Club : Next Level Volleyball 16U

: Next Level Volleyball 16U School : Homeschooled

: Homeschooled Nominated By: Athletic Mentors Coach Dalton Ketelaar

This is what Coach Dalton Ketelaar had to say about Maria Banasky,

<div>Not only is her team dominating, but Maria is dominating on the court and in the weight room! With a great attitude and relentless work ethic, she truly deserves the recognition.</div><div> </div>

Please join us in congratulating Southwest Michigan's Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week, Maria Banasky, for her hard work.

Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Maria Banasky Canva loading...

See all of the student-athletes we have highlighted for 2025 by tapping here.

