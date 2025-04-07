Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Maria Banasky
Catch the buzz on Maria Banasky, our standout student-athlete this week, showcasing talent and tenacity in volleyball and beyond.
Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan is proud to partner with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft each week to highlight a local student-athlete who is killing the game both on and off the court or field.
We spotlight Southwest Michigan student athletes who go above and beyond in many different sports, such as volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, powerlifting, golf, and others. This week, we honor homeschooled volleyball player Maria Banasky.
Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week
- Athlete of the week: Maria Banasky
- Club: Next Level Volleyball 16U
- School: Homeschooled
- Nominated By: Athletic Mentors Coach Dalton Ketelaar
<div>Not only is her team dominating, but Maria is dominating on the court and in the weight room! With a great attitude and relentless work ethic, she truly deserves the recognition.</div><div> </div>
See all of the student-athletes we have highlighted for 2025 by tapping here.
Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft partners with Townsquare Media each week to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan.
