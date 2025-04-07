Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Maria Banasky

Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Maria Banasky

Photo Courtesy of Next Level Sports Center

Catch the buzz on Maria Banasky, our standout student-athlete this week, showcasing talent and tenacity in volleyball and beyond.

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan is proud to partner with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft each week to highlight a local student-athlete who is killing the game both on and off the court or field.

We spotlight Southwest Michigan student athletes who go above and beyond in many different sports, such as volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, powerlifting, golf, and others.  This week, we honor homeschooled volleyball player Maria Banasky.

Photo Courtesy of Next Level Sports Center
loading...
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

  • Athlete of the week: Maria Banasky
  • Club: Next Level Volleyball 16U
  • School: Homeschooled
  • Nominated By: Athletic Mentors Coach Dalton Ketelaar
This is what Coach Dalton Ketelaar had to say about Maria Banasky,
<div>Not only is her team dominating, but Maria is dominating on the court and in the weight room! With a great attitude and relentless work ethic, she truly deserves the recognition.</div><div> </div>
Please join us in congratulating Southwest Michigan's Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week, Maria Banasky, for her hard work.
Canva
loading...

Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft partners with Townsquare Media each week to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan.  You can hear about the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday mornings around 6:45 on 103.3 KFR.

READ MORE: Jahmyr Gibbs Among 8 Detroit Lions Changing Jersey Numbers

PICS: Michigan High School Students Launch Satellite

A group of FFA (Future Farmers of America) students from Michigan's Stockbridge High School launched a satellite during April 2024's total solar eclipse. The project was designed to collect information about eclipses and their potential effects on agriculture, among other things.

Gallery Credit: JR

Which State Has the Highest Median Student Loan Monthly Payment?

Using data from Business Insider and WalletHub, we ranked states by median monthly student loan payment to determine which of the 50 have the highest and which university in each state has the highest enrollment.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: KzooFeatured, Michigan, Next Level, Next Level Athlete of the Week, southwest michigan, volleyball
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Sports

More From WKFR