Meet Rylee Lefkes, a young athlete who's not just excelling in sports but also spreading kindness and positivity at her summer camp. What a heartwarming tale!

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Rylee Lefkes

Rylee Lefkes School: 5th Grader from Mattawan

5th Grader from Mattawan Sport: Next Level Multi-Sport Summer Camp

Next Level Multi-Sport Summer Camp Nominated By: By the Next Level Summer Camp Coaching Staff

This is what the coaching staff said about Rylee Lefkes,

Rylee has been a standout camper at our Next Level Multi-Sport Summer Camp, attending all summer long with consistent energy, focus, and a huge smile on her face every day. Her kindness, excitement for life, and willingness to include others have made her a true favorite among both campers and coaches alike.

One of our core focuses this summer was on leadership development, with a different leadership character trait highlighted each week. Campers had the chance to earn links for our Leadership Chain whenever they demonstrated these traits—whether it was Hard Working, Others Focused, Confidence, or Driven. Week after week, Rylee led by example, and by the end of the summer, she had earned the most leadership links of any camper!

Rylee brings not just leadership, but joy and positivity wherever she goes. Her focused personality and natural ability to lift others up created a welcoming and supportive environment that made camp even more fun for everyone involved.

And of course, we can’t forget about Rylee’s beloved stuffy, Doug, who became a bit of a mascot this summer! Doug’s comforting presence—and Rylee’s willingness to share him—helped make everyone feel just a little more at home.

Rylee, thank you for being such a bright light at camp. We’re so proud of you and can’t wait to see the amazing things you’ll do next!

Please join us in congratulating Rylee Lefkes, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

