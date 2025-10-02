In the world of middle school sports, few shine as brightly as Hadley Shields, whose energy and leadership are a game-changer for her volleyball team.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Hadley Shields

Hadley Shields School: 6th grade at Mattawan

6th grade at Mattawan Sport: Volleyball

Get our free mobile app

This is what Next Level Sports Center had to say about Hadley Shields,

Hadley has been chosen as Athlete of the Week for her outstanding growth, leadership, and energy on the court. This week, she truly stood out on her Next Level Volleyball League team, showing just how far she has come as both a player and a teammate.

One of the biggest areas of growth for Hadley has been her leadership. She is stepping up with more confidence, becoming more vocal on the court, and helping guide her team through both practices and games. Her voice has become a steady presence during play, giving her teammates direction and encouragement when they need it most. What makes this so special is how naturally the other girls respond to her. They listen, they follow her lead, and they look to her for advice, which is a strong sign of the respect she has earned within her team.

Beyond her leadership, Hadley continues to shine because of her positive energy. No matter the situation, she brings a sense of fun and joy to the court. She plays with a smile, celebrates her teammates’ successes, and always seems to be enjoying the game. That enthusiasm is contagious, and it helps create a supportive and uplifting atmosphere for everyone around her.

Hadley is a perfect example of what it means to be an athlete of the week: a player who not only develops her own skills but also inspires and elevates the people around her. She is a leader, a teammate, and a role model.

READ MORE: 18 Michigan Colleges Ranked Amongst The Nations Best

READ MORE: 18 Michigan Colleges Ranked Amongst The Nations Best

Please join us in congratulating Hadley Shields, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Canva Canva loading...

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

Tap here to see all of the previous student-athletes we've honored in 2025.

Tap here to see all of the previous student-athletes we've honored in 2025.

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war. Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda