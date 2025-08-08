There's a special energy at the Next Level Sports Center these days, thanks to a remarkable athlete who's making waves in the volleyball scene.

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Penelope Strachota

Penelope Strachota School: Not Listed

Sport: Volleyball

Volleyball Nominated By: Next Level Athletic Director Katrina Miller

Get our free mobile app

This is what Next Level Athletic Director Katrina Miller had to say about Penelope Strachota,

This week, we’re excited to highlight Penelope as our Athlete of the Week! A dedicated volleyball player, Penelope brings a fun, uplifting energy every time she walks into the gym. Her passion for the sport is undeniable—she’s involved in every program she can be and is practically a regular at the Dome! Penelope’s drive to improve, her consistent 100% effort, and her positive attitude make her a standout athlete and an inspiration to those around her. Keep shining, Penelope!

READ MORE: Support Cancer Care While Bowling With Friends

READ MORE: Support Cancer Care While Bowling With Friends

Please join us in congratulating Penelope Strachota, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Canva Canva loading...

You can see all of the previous student-athletes we've honored so far this year by tapping here.

You can see all of the previous student-athletes we've honored so far this year by tapping here.

Old Michigan Sports Teams We Forgot Existed Michigan's had so many sports teams come and go over the years. Do you remember these? Gallery Credit: JR

Unbreakable Sports Records and the Athletes That Set Them There are just some sports records so amazing that it's unlikely any other athlete will even be able to approach them.

Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week summary:

Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan, in collaboration with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft, recognizes outstanding student-athletes every week. This week, Penelope Strachota has been honored as the Athlete of the Week. Nominated by the Next Level Athletic Director, Katrina Miller, Penelope is celebrated for her remarkable dedication to volleyball. Miller describes Penelope as a vibrant presence in the gym, whose enthusiasm and commitment to the sport are truly inspiring. She actively participates in multiple volleyball programs and is frequently seen at the Dome, showcasing her dedication and passion. Her relentless pursuit of improvement, consistent effort, and positive attitude not only make her a remarkable athlete but also serve as a motivation for her peers. The recognition as Student-Athlete of the Week reflects Penelope's hard work and infectious spirit. The community is encouraged to congratulate Penelope Strachota for her achievements and the uplifting energy she brings to her sport.