Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Emery Vick

Emery Vick School: 6th grade (school unlisted)

6th grade (school unlisted) Sport: Softball

Softball Nominated By: Coach Andee VanDyken

This is what Coach Andee VanDyken had to say about Emery Vick,

Emery just turned 11 last week, but you’d never guess it by the way she carries herself on the field. Practicing with our Next Level 12U travel softball team, she’s consistently proven that age is just a number when it comes to maturity, attitude, and work ethic. Emery brings an upbeat, bubbly energy to every practice, and her enthusiasm is absolutely contagious. She’s the kind of player who makes everyone around her better—not just with her growing skillset, but with her positivity and team-first mindset.

What stands out most about Emery is her willingness to step outside her comfort zone and try new things. She’s open to coaching, focused during drills, and always eager to learn. That mindset has helped her make big strides in her development as a player. Whether it's a new defensive position or refining her swing, Emery attacks every challenge with a can-do attitude.

Equally impressive is her sportsmanship. Emery is always the first to high-five a teammate after a great play and just as quick to offer encouragement when someone is struggling. She consistently leads with kindness, compassion, and integrity—embodying our core values of Do the Right Thing, Gritty Determination, and Have Fun.

Emery, your growth, attitude, and leadership have been such a bright spot on the team. You’re not just becoming a stronger athlete—you’re becoming the kind of teammate everyone wants by their side.

Please join us in congratulating Emery Vick, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

