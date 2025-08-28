From shy beginnings to soccer superstar, young Jaxon’s transformation is a heartwarming reminder of how passion can inspire those around us.

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Jaxon Benhnke

Jaxon Benhnke Age: 3

3 Sport: Soccer

Soccer Nominated By: Coach Carlie from Soccer Buddies

READ MORE: Fedorov’s Thoughts On Enforcers Stir Debate In Hockey Circles

This is what the coaching staff said about Jaxon Benhnke,

Jax is full of energy and always comes to soccer ready to play with a big smile. At the beginning of the season, he was a little shy and quiet, but it’s been amazing to see how much he’s grown in such a short time. Now, Jax jumps into every activity with excitement and confidence!

He loves to run, kick the ball, and cheer on his teammates. One of the best things about Jax is how happy he is to be on the field. His joy for the game spreads to everyone around him, and he makes soccer so much fun for his friends and coaches.

Jax listens carefully, tries his best, and is always ready to learn something new. Whether it's dribbling, scoring goals, or playing tag during warm-ups, he gives it his all. His confidence has grown every week, and we’re so proud of how brave he’s been in trying new things.

Please join us in congratulating Jaxon Benhnke, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Tap here to see the previous student-athletes that we have honored.

