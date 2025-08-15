In the world of middle school volleyball, one young athlete is shining bright, combining hustle with heart. Meet Lyric Lindsey, our latest Student-Athlete of the Week.

School: Portage Central MS, 8th Grade

Portage Central MS, 8th Grade Sport: Volleyball

Volleyball Nominated By: Coach Gabi

This is what Coach Gabi had to say about Lyric Lindsey,

Lyric Lindsey is a standout participant in our Next Level Middle School Volleyball Camp. From the moment she stepped onto the court, Lyric has proven exactly why she deserves this recognition, through her energy, her effort, and her uplifting spirit. Lyric is the kind of athlete every coach dreams of having on their team. She gives 100% on every play, never taking a moment off. Whether it's diving for a dig, hustling across the court to keep the rally alive, or positioning herself perfectly to support her teammates, she is always moving with purpose. Her effort is unmatched, and it’s clear that she simply loves being on the court. What makes Lyric even more special is her attitude. She’s always wearing a smile, no matter the outcome of the play, and she brings an incredible energy that elevates everyone around her. She’s often the first to cheer for a teammate’s success, and her positive voice rings out every day during camp. Lyric doesn’t just work hard. She inspires others to do the same. Hardworking, humble, and always supportive, Lyric embodies what it means to be an athlete who is not only talented but also a true team player. Her passion for volleyball and her relentless drive make her an easy choice for this week’s honor. Way to go, Lyric! Keep leading by example.

Please join us in congratulating Lyric Lindsey, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

