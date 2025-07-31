A young athlete's dedication and leadership shine brightly this week at Multi-Sport Summer Camp. Jaceyon Roe is making waves. Find out how he’s influencing his peers.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Jaceyon Roe

Jaceyon Roe School: Not Listed

Sport: Multi-Sport Summer Camp

Multi-Sport Summer Camp Nominated By: Next Level Summer Camp Coaches

This is what Next Level Summer Camp Coaches had to say about Jaceyon Roe,

This week’s standout athlete is Jaceyon! A dedicated participant in our Multi-Sport Summer Camp, Jaceyon has truly stepped up as a leader, especially for the younger campers. He gives his all at every sports station, showing determination, focus, and a great attitude. Jaceyon brings energy, effort, and positivity to everything he does, making him a role model for those around him. Way to go, Jaceyon!

Please join us in congratulating Jaceyon Roe, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the Week: Jaceyon Roe Canva loading...

Tap here to see all of the previous student athletes of the week.

