Meet Alejandra McClure, the eighth grader turning heads on the softball field with her impressive left-handed batting and contagious enthusiasm.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Alejandra McClure

Alejandra McClure School: 8th grade at Maple Street Middle School

8th grade at Maple Street Middle School Sport: Softball

Softball Nominated By: Coach Andee VanDyken

READ MORE: Claire's Files Bankruptcy: Closes Several Michigan Stores

This is what Coach Andee VanDyken had to say about Alejandra McClure,

Alejandra may be small for her age, but she more than makes up for it with her big personality, fierce determination, and lightning-fast skills on the field. In just the past month, she decided—entirely on her own—that she wanted to learn how to bat left-handed. And in true Alejandra fashion, she didn’t just try it—she mastered it. When we first started working together, I had no idea she hadn’t always been a natural lefty hitter. That’s how smooth and confident she looked at the plate.

Recently, Alejandra has taken things a step further by learning how to drag bunt from the left side. Watching her execute it in real time is something special—she’s so fast out of the box that no one has managed to throw her out yet. It’s not just impressive—it’s game-changing.

What stands out the most about Alejandra, though, is how perfectly she embodies our team’s core values: Gritty Determination, Grow or Die, and Have Fun. She works incredibly hard, pushing herself to improve every single day. At the same time, she plays with joy and passion that’s contagious. Her energy lifts everyone around her, and she’s a true example of what happens when hard work meets heart.

Alejandra, your growth this season has been phenomenal. You’ve shown us all what it means to be fearless, focused, and fun. Keep doing your thing—because it’s clearly working.

Please join us in congratulating Alejandra McClure, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

Tap here to see all of the Student Athlete's of the Week.

