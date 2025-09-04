Reagan Ray Earns Student-Athlete Of The Week Honors

Photo courtesy of Next Level Sports Center

A local freshman is turning heads on the volleyball court, showing everyone what true dedication looks like. You won’t want to miss this inspiring story.

 

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

  • Athlete of the week nomination:  Reagan Ray
  • School: Freshman at Hackett
  • Sport:  Volleyball
  • Nominated By:  Next Level Athletic Director, Katrina Miller

 

This is what Katrina Miller had to say about Reagan Ray,

 

Reagan is the kind of volleyball player every team dreams of having—dedicated, driven, and always leading by example. Whether it’s during practice, in games, or supporting her teammates from the sidelines, Reagan gives 100% effort in everything she does.
Her work ethic is unmatched, showing up every day with focus, intensity, and a genuine love for the game. She’s the first to dive for a tough ball, the one who encourages others after a mistake, and the player who never backs down from a challenge. Reagan plays with heart, grit, and determination—qualities that push her team to be better every single day.
But what truly sets Reagan apart is her kindness. She may be one of the most genuinely caring people we’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching. She treats everyone with respect, lifts others when they’re struggling, and creates a positive, welcoming environment wherever she goes. Her quiet strength and compassion make her not just a leader on the court, but a role model off it as well.
Reagan, thank you for being the kind of athlete and teammate who makes everyone around you better. Your dedication, humility, and heart are what make you so special—and more than deserving of this recognition. We’re lucky to have you on the team!

 

 

Please join us in congratulating Reagan Ray, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

 

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

 

 

