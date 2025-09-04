A local freshman is turning heads on the volleyball court, showing everyone what true dedication looks like. You won’t want to miss this inspiring story.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Reagan Ray

Reagan Ray School: Freshman at Hackett

Freshman at Hackett Sport: Volleyball

Volleyball Nominated By: Next Level Athletic Director, Katrina Miller

READ MORE: Kalamazoo’s Beloved Wings Event Center Confirms Permanent Closure

READ MORE: Kalamazoo’s Beloved Wings Event Center Confirms Permanent Closure

This is what Katrina Miller had to say about Reagan Ray,

Reagan is the kind of volleyball player every team dreams of having—dedicated, driven, and always leading by example. Whether it’s during practice, in games, or supporting her teammates from the sidelines, Reagan gives 100% effort in everything she does.

Her work ethic is unmatched, showing up every day with focus, intensity, and a genuine love for the game. She’s the first to dive for a tough ball, the one who encourages others after a mistake, and the player who never backs down from a challenge. Reagan plays with heart, grit, and determination—qualities that push her team to be better every single day.

But what truly sets Reagan apart is her kindness. She may be one of the most genuinely caring people we’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching. She treats everyone with respect, lifts others when they’re struggling, and creates a positive, welcoming environment wherever she goes. Her quiet strength and compassion make her not just a leader on the court, but a role model off it as well.

Reagan, thank you for being the kind of athlete and teammate who makes everyone around you better. Your dedication, humility, and heart are what make you so special—and more than deserving of this recognition. We’re lucky to have you on the team!

Please join us in congratulating Reagan Ray, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Canva Canva loading...

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

Tap here to see all of our previous Student-Athletes honored this year.

Tap here to see all of our previous Student-Athletes honored this year.

Unbreakable Sports Records and the Athletes That Set Them There are just some sports records so amazing that it's unlikely any other athlete will even be able to approach them.

Get our free mobile app