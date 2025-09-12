Meet a third-grader who's not just hitting the court, but also hitting all the right notes with her teammates. This young sports star is on the rise.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Olivia Ford

Olivia Ford School: 3rd Grade at Andrews Elementary in Three Rivers

3rd Grade at Andrews Elementary in Three Rivers Sport: Volleyball

Volleyball Nominated By: Next Level Athletic Director, Katrina Miller

This is what Katrina Miller had to say about Oliva Ford,

From the moment Olivia walks into the gym, her love for the game is clear. She is always the first to arrive and never wastes a minute picking up a ball and getting to work without needing to be asked. That kind of initiative and self-motivation is rare, especially in such a young athlete, and it speaks volumes about her character and her commitment to improving.

But Olivia doesn’t just bring focus and work ethic she brings a positive, uplifting energy that makes her a joy to coach and a great teammate to others. Whether she’s encouraging players during drills or showing kindness to someone learning a new skill, Olivia leads by example.

Though she’s early in her volleyball journey, Olivia has already shown the kind of attitude and determination that we know will take her far. We’re truly lucky to have her as part of the Next Level family, and we are so excited to watch her continue to grow in her skills, confidence, and love for the sport.

Please join us in congratulating Oliva Ford, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Each week, Townsquare Media of Southwest Michigan teams up with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete who excels both on and off the sports field.

