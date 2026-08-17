Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to most of the state's 300-plus waterfalls, and a handful of them are genuinely worth planning a trip around.

Many of us are guilty of living in Michigan for several years without taking a drive North to see the majestic waterfalls. Northern Michigan and Michigan's Upper Peninsula are breathtaking. I took my first long Michigan road trip to see some of these incredible views in my 40s. Don't wait that long.

Most of the waterfalls are located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, but they are worth the drive. Whether you're traveling during the Summer months or are hoping to catch the vision that is the UP during the changing of the leaves. Below, you'll find 10 waterfalls in alphabetical order that you must see at least once in your lifetime

10 Michigan Waterfalls That Everyone Should Visit

1. Bond Falls

Photo by Lori Stevens on Unsplash a waterfall in a forest

Located in Paulding, these falls can be safely seen from a boardwalk trail above. The boardwalk also makes these falls accessible to people using wheelchairs. While you're there, look out for the mysterious Paulding Lights that people have been spotting since the 1960s. Could they be ghosts?

2. Canyon Falls

Known as the Grand Canyon of Michigan's UP, Canyon Falls features water flowing over dark rocks into a square canyon. Who's got the time and money for a trip out West to see the actual Grand Canyon? We can just head North to Canyon Falls.

3. Chapel Falls

Chapel Falls, found in the Pictured Rocks area, is perfect for those wanting a long hike. The entire loop is about 10 miles. If that's too much for you, that's okay. There are shorter hikes where you can still see waterfalls.

4. Laughing Whitefish Falls

Laughing Whitefish Falls is said to be one of the tallest waterfalls in Michigan. And, if you're there to see Rock River Falls, you might as well take an extra trek to check these out, too.

Read More: 15 Things You Should Never Flush in Michigan, Even If The Label Says You Can

Read More: 15 Things You Should Never Flush in Michigan, Even If The Label Says You Can

5. Miners Falls

Photo by Dillon Austin on Unsplash water falls on rocky mountain during daytime

You'll find Miners Falls in the Munising area off Miners Castle Road. The falls are well marked so there's no risk of you accidentally getting lost in the woods. Outside of the gorgeous view, the best part might be the shorter hike.

6. Ocqueoc Falls

Photo by Fly Photo by Fly

Let's not forget the Lower Peninsula's only waterfall, Ocqueoc Falls. You'll find the falls along a pathway that starts at the falls and follows the river. Even though Ocqueoc Falls can be found in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, they are still very far North. These falls are about a 4 and a half hour drive from Kalamazoo.

7. Rock River Falls

I'm up for a gorgeous nature hike. How about you? Rock River Falls can be found in the Rock River Wilderness area in Alger County. You'll have to hike about a mile from the parking lot to find these falls.

8. Sable Falls

Photo by Dani Adkins on Unsplash A small waterfall in the middle of a forest

Sable Falls can be found in Grand Marais and is just half a mile from the park's entrance, making them easily accessible and a must-see. The falls drop about 75 feet down to the beach below.

9. Spray Falls

Photo by Artur Alexander Holmski on Unsplash A waterfall cascades down a layered cliff face.

Also found in the Pictured Rocks area, Spray Falls is best seen via boat tour. But there is a 3-mile trail that will also take you to the falls. I don't know if the trail will grant you the full view of the 70-foot waterfall like a boat would, though.

10. Tahquamenon Falls

Photo by Dillon Austin on Unsplash water falls in the middle of the forest

Easily the most famous waterfall in Michigan, Tahquamenon Falls can be found at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Paradise. They stand 50 feet tall and 200 feet wide, making them Michigan's largest waterfalls. They're also easily accessible.

As I said at the top of this article, there are over 300 waterfalls in Michigan. Find even more to explore from michigan.org and mymichiganbeach.com.

U.P. Paradise: Tour 9.5 Acre Island with Waterfall, Boats, + More for Sale Explore Gitchee Manitou Island No. 2, a secluded 9.5-acre retreat on Lake Michigamme. The property features a main log cabin, three guest cabins, and modern amenities including Starlink internet and a hot tub.

Outdoors, enjoy wooded trails, wild berries, 3,000 feet of rocky shoreline, and a dramatic 30-foot man-made waterfall. A full fleet of watercraft—including a pontoon, ski boat, sailboat, WaveRunners, and a seaplane dock—makes lake adventures effortless. Scroll through the gallery to see why this $1.48M private island for sale is a true nature-lover’s dream. Gallery Credit: Janna