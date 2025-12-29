Michigan nearly reached a record high Sunday, only to get hit by a Blizzard Bomb Cyclone early Monday morning. Here's what you can expect.

Southwest Michigan was pelted with heavy rain on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 61 degrees around 6 pm. Then the temps dropped 35 degrees by Midnight. Soon after midnight temps fell below freezing make driving conditions very dangerous.

The icy roads are just the tip of the iceberg. The heavy wind gusts are creating blowing snow, which has created visibility issues and very cold wind chills. Not to mention road debris throughout Southwest Michigan. Many limbs and branches are landing in the roadway on the side streets.

Winter Weather Alerts for Southwest Michigan

Calhoun County: Winter Weather Advisory until 7 PM on Monday.

Kalamazoo County: Winter Storm Warning until 7 PM on Monday.

Van Buren County: Winter Storm Warning until 7 PM on Monday.

So, how much snow are we getting today?

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, December 29th, 2025, through Sunday, January 4th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Blowing snow with 30 mph winds and 55 mph wind gusts. Up to 4 inches of daylight snowfall. High 30.

Blowing snow with 30 mph winds and 55 mph wind gusts. Up to 4 inches of daylight snowfall. High 30. Monday Night: Blowing snow. Low 22.

Blowing snow. Low 22. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 27.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 27. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 20. Wednesday: Snow showers are likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 29.

Snow showers are likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 29. New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers overnight . Low 10.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers overnight Low 10. New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy skies. High 19.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 19. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 12.

Mostly cloudy. Low 12. Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 22.

Mostly cloudy. High 22. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 14.

Mostly cloudy. Low 14. Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 26.

Mostly cloudy. High 26. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy. Low 15. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 27.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Blowing snow with 30 mph winds and 55 mph wind gusts. Up to 4 inches of new snowfall. High 27.

Blowing snow with 30 mph winds and 55 mph wind gusts. Up to 4 inches of new snowfall. High 27. Monday Night: Blowing snow. Low 21.

Blowing snow. Low 21. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 27.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 27. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 21.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 21. Wednesday: Snow showers with up to an inch of new snow expected. High 30.

Snow showers with up to an inch of new snow expected. High 30. New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers overnight . Low 12.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers overnight Low 12. New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy skies. High 19.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 19. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 13.

Mostly cloudy. Low 13. Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 22.

Mostly cloudy. High 22. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 14.

Mostly cloudy. Low 14. Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 26.

Mostly cloudy. High 26. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy. Low 15. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 28.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Blowing snow with 35 mph winds and 55 mph wind gusts. Up to 5 inches of daytime snowfall. High 28.

Blowing snow with 35 mph winds and 55 mph wind gusts. Up to 5 inches of daytime snowfall. High 28. Monday Night: Blowing snow. Low 21.

Blowing snow. Low 21. Tuesday: A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 30.

A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 30. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 24. Wednesday: Snow showers are likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 31.

Snow showers are likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 31. New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers overnight . Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers overnight Low 15. New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy skies. High 22.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 22. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy. Low 16. Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 25.

Mostly cloudy. High 25. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy. Low 18. Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 28.

Mostly cloudy. High 28. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 19.

Mostly cloudy. Low 19. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

