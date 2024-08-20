What's that smell?

If you've been to the lakeshore in South Haven, Michigan lately you may have found yourself wondering that very question. Are you sure you want to know the answer?

Get our free mobile app

I was just talking with my parents about conditions on Lake Michigan and how they've changed from when we were kids to now. Growing up in West Michigan I can remember times when we'd get to Pier Cove or the County Park near Saugatuck and it'd be covered in hundreds of little stinky dead fish. We'd all say,

Oh, must be an alewives year.

Is that still an issue now?

south haven michigan South Haven, Michigan - Canva loading...

Lake Michigan is the largest surface body of freshwater on the planet and is a natural living ecosystem so, what'd you expect? Algae, live animals, seaweed, and muck are just all a part of lake life-- swim at your own risk!

What's Happening in South Haven?

Beach-goers in South Haven have recently been plagued by a foul odor washing ashore and the culprit has finally been nailed:

Algae.

cladophora south haven michigan Cladophora algae - Canva loading...

According to City of South Haven officials green algae called Cladophora has been washing up on the shores of Lake Michigan, but it's no reason to be alarmed.

This is a naturally occurring algae...it is not uncommon in late summer, can be smelly, and is often mistaken for sewage.

While the city assures residents the algae does not pose a threat to human health it can be a nuisance as in addition to the smell piles of Cladophora are known to attract seagulls.

cladophora Cladophora - Canva loading...

City crews will continue to monitor the situation and clean the algae from the shoreline over the next few days.

Phew!

Street Art of Downtown South Haven Public sculpture is growing in downtown South Haven. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon