Hidden 14 miles off the coast, giant circular formations beneath Lake Michigan are raising eyebrows among scientists. These strange shapes may hold clues to Earth’s ancient past.

40 mysterious circular formations have been discovered by scientists at the bottom of Lake Michigan. Are they alien bases or lost cities? Probably not. These huge formations are most likely giant underwater sinkholes.

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Brendon Baillod, a local shipwreck hunter, had this to say about the mysterious circles in an interview with LiveScience

There were dozens of them in our search grid. Most were 500 to 1,000 feet in diameter and of irregular shapes.

When were the sinkholes discovered in Lake Michigan?

The massive structures were discovered by NOAA researchers and a shipwreck hunter at nearly the same time in 2022. These mysterious circular depressions were found about 14 miles off the Lake Michigan coast of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Why are these large sinkholes in Lake Michigan?

Scientists believe that these sinkholes formed naturally in limestone beneath Lake Michigan. Groundwater dissolves the rock over time, causing the surface to collapse and form these circular shapes. Each sinkhole is very large, roughly 300 to 1,000 feet across.

Read More: 6 Biggest Earthquakes in Michigan History

Read More: 6 Biggest Earthquakes in Michigan History

What is the strangest fact about sinkholes in the Great Lakes?

Sinkholes in the Great Lakes have hosted weird, ancient microbial life that mimics conditions from billions of years ago. These spots could help scientists study what early Earth may have looked like, according to Bopaiah Biddanda of Grand Valley State University in Michigan, in a recent article on Phys.org.

We see this as a peek into the ancient world. This sort of life was not supposed to be occurring in the Great Lakes.

While some publications and YouTube videos have created a bizarre narrative like "Is the earth splitting in half under Lake Michigan?" There is nothing to worry about. However, the mystery is still very interesting.

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