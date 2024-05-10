Saugatuck Brewing & Michigan DNR Want You To Drink More Beer, Please
We'll be cracking a cold one for the cause all summer long!
Beer brings people together and Saugatuck Brewing and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are no exception. The two have joined forces to celebrate and preserve habitat restoration efforts across the Great Lakes State.
With trout season upon us Saugatuck Brewing and the Michigan DNR shared news of their new collab on social media this past week:
Our Rainbow Rodeo IPA shines light on Michigan’s reputation as a fly-fishing mecca, and raises a glass to its tens of thousands of cold, quality streams, and hundreds of trout lakes...We look forward to taking this beyond our pubs so retailers and consumers from all corners of the state can join us in helping enhance one of Michigan’s greatest assets, our environment
I'm thirsty already! I think this is a cause we can all get behind.
According to the post, now through October 2024 a donation from each pint or case of Rainbow Rodeo sold will go towards the,
...vital work that will benefit Michigan’s waters and anglers, focusing on battling invasive species, fostering the growth of fish populations, and ensuring sustainable fishing for future generations
Find Rainbow Rodeo at your local Saugatuck Brewing in Kalamazoo and Saugatuck, and even their Creston taproom in Grand Rapids; or use their 'Find Our Beer' locator here.
