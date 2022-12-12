WATCH: Nearly 100 Antique Snowmobiles Cross the Mackinac Bridge

You know about the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk and perhaps you've even heard of the Antique Tractor Crossing, but now that the snow is falling the Mighty Mac belongs to the snowmobiles!

Over the weekend, nearly 100 vintage and antique snowmobiles crossed one of the world's longest suspension bridges for the annual Snowmobile the Mighty Mac celebration.

The event, which was first held in 2016, invites riders from near and far to cross the iconic bridge in a fun and unique way-- via snowmobile!

In order to be a part of the event and be considered "vintage" the sled must be a minimum of 25 years old and possess either a current permit or a Michigan Historic Registration sticker.

The event, which was held on Saturday, December 10, saw 84 different vintage sleds make their way across the five-mile-long bridge that connects Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas.

That's quite a step up from the 38 snowmobiles that crossed the Mackinac Bridge during the inaugural event!

Snowmobile Season

The event comes days after it was announced that the Michigan Snowmobile Festival would be returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus. Although we don't quite have enough snowfall in Southwest Michigan to bust out our sleds yet it's only a matter of time before you'll see snowmobiles parked right alongside cars in the parking lot of your favorite watering holes.

With nearly 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021 according to the Michigan DNR, Michigan ranks 3rd behind Wisconsin and Minnesota when it comes to states with the highest numbers of registered snowmobiles.

Get a firsthand look at what it's like to cross the Mighty Mac on a snowmobile below:

