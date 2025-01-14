You Can Own a Two Ton Piece of the Mackinac Bridge

You can own an original part of the legendary Mackinac Bridge. Here's how.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is auctioning off 7 original steel grates from the Mighty Mackinac Bridge. Owning a piece of history would be cool. But here's what you need to know.

First of all, with 7 days left in the auction, the bids range from $1,500 to $2,500. The 7 grates are being auctioned off separately and weigh a whopping 2 tons. That's 4,000 freakin pounds. It might cost you more to ship this 2-ton grate than it will to win the auction. But don't trust my math. If you were to win one of these auction items here is what you should expect.

Pieces are approximately 5 1/2 feet X 38 feet and 5 inches deep. Condition is used with corrosion and section loss appropriate to steel that is 60 years old.

With a description like that, you'd think, who wants to buy that? So far, each of these items has dozens of bids already. I have no idea what these 60-year-old 2-ton pieces of steel will be used for, or how they plan on hauling them, but these people want them.

You can click here to follow the auction and check out photos of the Mackinac Bridge items that are for sale. The money from this auction will go back into the maintenance of the Mackinac Bridge.

